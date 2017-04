[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks fell to a four-month low Thursday as a rise in the yen hit exporters and Federal Reserve minutes suggested the US central bank was considering tightening monetary policy.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 1.40 per cent, or 264.21 points, to close at 18,597.06, while the Topix index of all first-section issues lost 1.63 per cent, or 24.48 points, to 1,480.18.

AFP