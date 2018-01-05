You are here

Home > Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks extend gains at open after hitting a 26-year high the previous day

Fri, Jan 05, 2018 - 8:25 AM

BP_Nikkei _050118_45.jpg
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Friday, extending gains after hitting a 26-year high the previous day as Wall Street continued a record-setting advance.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index, which closed at its best level since January 1992 on Thursday, added 0.46 per cent or 108.66 points to 23,614.99 in early trade. The broader Topix index opened up 0.46 per cent or 8.62 points at 1,872.44.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Editor's Choice

BP_Keppel_050118_1.jpg
Jan 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

Current Keppel, KOM boards 'not aware' of Brazil illegal payments

BP_SG_050118_2.jpg
Jan 5, 2018
Government & Economy

Call to stagger GST hike; or lower registration threshold for companies: Deloitte

BT_20180105_LMXSERGE5_3249514.jpg
Jan 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

Serge Pun goes where others fear to tread

Most Read

1 Singapore Airlines U-turns on credit card fee for tickets issued in Singapore
2 Manulife US Reit, Keppel-KBS US Reit announce changes in response to new US tax rules
3 City Towers in Bukit Timah launches en bloc tender with S$355m reserve price
4 Bitcoin loses some dazzle as second-tier crypto coins catch up
5 Venture Corp to join STI from Jan 5, replacing GLP
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_CBD_050118_7.jpg
Jan 5, 2018
Technology

S'pore needs to do more to remain as startups' top gateway to SE Asia

BP_Keppel_050118_1.jpg
Jan 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

Current Keppel, KOM boards 'not aware' of Brazil illegal payments

Jan 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand to sell 20 malls in China for 8.37b yuan

Jan 5, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, SembMarine, Sunpower Group

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening