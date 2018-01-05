Tokyo: Stocks extend gains at open after hitting a 26-year high the previous day

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Friday, extending gains after hitting a 26-year high the previous day as Wall Street continued a record-setting advance.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index, which closed at its best level since January 1992 on Thursday, added 0.46 per cent or 108.66 points to 23,614.99 in early trade. The broader Topix index opened up 0.46 per cent or 8.62 points at 1,872.44.
AFP
