[TOKYO] Tokyo shares fell on Monday with exporters hit as the yen rose sharply against the dollar after Donald Trump kicked off his presidency, while Takata plunged again on fears of a lengthy bankruptcy restructuring.

The benchmark Nikkei stock index lost 1.29 per cent, or 246.88 points, to close at 18,891.03, while the broader Topix index of all first-section issues lost 1.23 per cent, or 18.83 points, to finish at 1,514.63.

AFP