Tokyo: Stocks fall as North Korea nuke test jolts markets

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks fell on Monday as North Korea's detonation of what it claimed was a miniaturised hydrogen bomb sent regional tensions soaring and prompted fears of a US military response.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 0.93 per cent, or 183.22 points, to close at 19,508.25, ending three days of gains, while the Topix index of all first-section issues fell 0.99 per cent, or 16.04 points, to 1,603.55.

AFP