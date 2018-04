[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks gained on Tuesday as fears over a trade war between the US and China eased after Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged to open his country's economy further.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.54 per cent or 116.06 points to close at 21,794.32 while the broader Topix index was up 0.35 per cent or 6.06 per cent at 1,731.94.

AFP