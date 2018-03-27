You are here

Home > Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks jump as fears ease on trade, Japan scandal

Tue, Mar 27, 2018 - 3:00 PM

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks rallied on Tuesday as fears of a global trade war eased and as testimony to Parliament about a cronyism scandal dogging Japan's premier produced few damaging revelations.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 2.65 per cent or 551.22 points to close at 21,317.32, while the broader Topix index rose 2.74 per cent, or 45.81 points, to 1,717.13.

The dollar was at 105.67 yen in Asian trade, up slightly from 105.21 yen in New York late Monday.

Investors were encouraged after rallies in US stocks and a cap on a strong yen, analysts said, adding that the market was also buoyed by the fact that the testimony revealed little that would harm Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

A Japanese official at the heart of the affair that has dented Abe's popularity said Tuesday the prime minister's office was not involved in falsifying documents.

"Share prices are rising party because of investors' relief that there was no surprise in the testimony," Hiroaki Hiwata, strategist at Toyo Securities, told AFP.

In hotly awaited parliamentary testimony broadcast live on television, Nobuhisa Sagawa said only his office took part in altering key documents about a controversial land sale, potentially easing the pressure on the embattled Abe.

Bluechip exporters were among gainers, with Toyota jumping 3.74 per cent to 6,891 yen and Nissan closing up 2.26 per cent at 1,130 yen.

Panasonic surged 5.03 per cent to 1,649.4 yen after a brokerage firm upgraded its view on the shares.

Chipmaker Renesas climbed 3.56 per cent to 1,104 yen after a report that it plans to outsource auto chip manufacturing to Taiwan's TSMC.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial closed up 3.25 per cent at 710.3 yen, after a brokerage upgraded its view of the stock.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BT_20180327_ABCDG27_3367325.jpg
Mar 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

Is deal boon or bane for taxis? Jury is still out

BT_20180327_NRBOEING27OPXO_3367192.jpg
Mar 27, 2018
Transport

SIA takes delivery of first 787-10 to fend off regional rivals

BT_20180327_ASSHELL_3367392.jpg
Mar 27, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Shell plans solar panels for its Singapore units

Most Read

1 Grab buys Uber's South-east Asia business; Uber gets 27.5% stake in Grab
2 Competition Commission says not received notification from Grab, Uber on South-east Asia merger
3 315 units of The Tapestry in Tampines snapped up
4 315 units of CDL's new project The Tapestry sold at launch
5 Uber's exit a reminder to startups: you can't burn cash indefinitely
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_SMRT_270318_75.jpg
Mar 27, 2018
Transport

SMRT's 2017 after-tax profit sinks 68% to S$26m

Mar 27, 2018
Banking & Finance

MAS expected to tighten monetary policy in April: poll

BP_print5_270318_5.jpg
Mar 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

ComfortDelGro tells its cabbies to delete Uber app

DBS Hack2Hire - hackathon image.jpg
Mar 27, 2018
Banking & Finance

DBS looking to hire 100 techies, again via hackathon

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening