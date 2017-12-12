Tokyo: Stocks open flat

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened flat on Tuesday in cautious trade ahead of central bank policy decisions this week.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index slipped 0.03 per cent, or 7.26 points, to 22,931.47 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 0.03 per cent, or 0.62 points, at 1,813.96.
AFP
