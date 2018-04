Tokyo stocks opened flat on Monday, as the yen eased modestly against the US dollar, with investor sentiment hurt by falls on Wall Street on worsening trade war fears.

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened flat on Monday, as the yen eased modestly against the US dollar, with investor sentiment hurt by falls on Wall Street on worsening trade war fears.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index edged down 0.02 per cent, or 4.08 points, to 21,563.44 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was down 0.06 per cent, or 1.07 points, at 1,718.23.

AFP