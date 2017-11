[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened flat on Tuesday with investor sentiment weighed by media reports that Japan had detected signs of a North Korean ballistic missile launch.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index inched down 0.01 per cent, or 2.80 points, to 22,493.19 in the first few minutes of trade while the broader Topix index was down 0.02 per cent, or 0.39 points, at 1,776.34.

AFP