Tokyo: Stocks open flat on Tuesday

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened flat on Tuesday, with sentiment supported by a weaker yen and investors keeping a nervous eye on any fresh developments in the North Korea nuclear crisis.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 0.02 per cent, or 4.10 points, to 19,512.35 in the first few minutes of trading, while the broader Topix index was down 0.06 per cent, or 0.92 points, at 1,602.63.
AFP
