Tokyo: Stocks open higher

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Friday, as the yen declined modestly against the dollar while traders looked to a major central bankers' meeting later in the day.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 0.20 per cent, or 38.97 points, to 19,392.74 in the first minutes of trade while the Topix index of all first-section issues was up 0.12 per cent, or 1.90 points, at 1,594.10.

AFP