Tokyo: Stocks open higher

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher Monday tracking gains on Wall Street after last week's meeting of major central bankers gave no surprises.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 0.28 per cent, or 55.18 points, to 19,507.79 in the first minutes of trade while the Topix index of all first-section issues was up 0.28 per cent, or 4.45 points, at 1,601.44.
AFP
