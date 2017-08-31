Tokyo: Stocks open higher

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Thursday, tracking rallies on Wall Street as rosy US economic figures boosted investor confidence.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 0.61 per cent, or 118.66 points, to 19,625.20 in the first minutes of trade, while the Topix index of all first-section issues was up 0.60 per cent, or 9.57 points, at 1,617.22.
AFP
