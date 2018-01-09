Tokyo: Stocks open higher

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Tuesday after closing at a new 26-year-high last week and following fresh records on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq that encouraged investor sentiment.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index added 0.97 per cent or 229.34 points to 23,943.87 in early trade while the broader Topix index opened up 0.75 per cent or 14.05 points at 1,894.39.

Japanese markets were closed on Monday for a public holiday.

REUTERS