[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Thursday as exporters received a boost from a weaker yen against the dollar after the US Federal Reserve kept alive the chance of a December interest rate increase.

The bellwether Nikkei 225 index rose 0.80 per cent, or 162.10 points, to 20,472.56 in early trade while the broader Topix index was up 0.70 per cent, or 11.62 points, at 1,679.54.

AFP