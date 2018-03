[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Friday, as the yen eased slightly against the dollar, with investors on the sidelines amid lack of fresh market-moving factors and concerns lingering over political risks in the US and Japan.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index edged up 0.24 per cent, or 51.93 points, to 21,855.88 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 0.14 per cent or 2.49 points at 1,746.09.

AFP