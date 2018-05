[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Friday, as gains on Wall Street outweighed concern over geopolitical risk with the US set to open its embassy in Jerusalem next week.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 0.24 per cent or 54.70 points to 22,551.88 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 0.24 per cent or 4.27 points at 1,781.89.

AFP