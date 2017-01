[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Friday following modest gains on the Dow after its record in the previous session when the US index finished above 20,000 points for the first time.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.26 per cent, or 51.12 points, to 19,453.51 in the first few minutes of trading, while the Topix index of all first-section issues was up 0.41 per cent, or 6.33 points, to 1,551.34.

AFP