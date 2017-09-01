Tokyo: Stocks open higher on Friday

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Friday, tracking gains on Wall Street as worries subsided over Hurricane Harvey and North Korea, with investors awaiting US jobs data later in the day.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 0.40 per cent, or 77.74 points, to 19,723.98 in the first minutes of trade, while the Topix index of all first-section issues was up 0.36 per cent, or 5.76 points, at 1,623.17.

AFP