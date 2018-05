[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened slightly higher on Monday after gains on Wall Street last week, as a mixed US jobs report was seen as reducing the odds of faster interest rate hikes.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index edged up 0.16 per cent or 35.91 points to 22,508.69 in early trade while the broader Topix index was up 0.13 per cent or 2.29 points at 1,773.81.

AFP