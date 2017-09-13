Tokyo: Stocks open higher on weaker yen

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks continued their rally on Wednesday, opening higher as exporters gained from a weaker yen and investors cheered easing concerns over North Korea and US hurricanes.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.49 per cent, or 97.23 points, to 19,873.85 in early trade while the broader Topix index was up 0.54 per cent, or 8.82 points, at 1,636.27.

AFP