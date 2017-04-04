Tokyo: Stocks open lower

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened lower on Tuesday, tracking Wall Street down after a deadly subway explosion in Russia.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.47 per cent, or 88.85 points, to 18,894.38 in the first few minutes of trade while the Topix index of all first-section issues was down 0.46 per cent, or 7.05 points, at 1,509.98.

AFP