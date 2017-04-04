You are here

Home > Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open lower

Tuesday, April 4, 2017 - 08:46

nikkei.jpg
PHOTO: EPA

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened lower on Tuesday, tracking Wall Street down after a deadly subway explosion in Russia.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.47 per cent, or 88.85 points, to 18,894.38 in the first few minutes of trade while the Topix index of all first-section issues was down 0.46 per cent, or 7.05 points, at 1,509.98.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Most Read

1 Elaine Kim
2 StarHub management has "no intention" to acquire M1: report
3 Softening of medical tourism nudges health groups overseas
4 Update: Lawsuit against SembMarine, Jurong Shipyard, Keppel dismissed by US district court (Amended)
5 World's first Asia ex-Japan Reit ETF lists on Singapore Exchange
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening