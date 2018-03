[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened lower on Wednesday, as falls on Wall Street discouraged investors from buying actively despite receding fears of a trade war.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 1.89 per cent, or 402.84 points, to 20,914.48 in early trade, while the broader Topix index dropped 1.84 per cent, or 31.51 points, to 1,685.62.

