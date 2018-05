[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened lower on Monday after two straight days of gains last week supported by sound corporate earnings and the growing conviction that US inflation will stay tame.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 0.27 per cent or 60.8 points to 22,697.68 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was down 0.14 per cent or 2.57 points at 1,792.39.

AFP