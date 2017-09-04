Tokyo: Stocks open lower after North Korea nuke test

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened lower on Monday as risk aversion grew following Pyongyang's provocative detonation of what it claimed was a miniaturised hydrogen bomb.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 0.43 per cent, or 85.04 points, to 19,606.43 in the first few minutes, while the Topix index of all first-section issues was down 0.34 per cent, or 5.54 points, at 1,614.05.

AFP