Tokyo: Stocks open lower after Wall Street retreat

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened lower on Wednesday following a retreat on Wall Street and weak US economic data.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index dropped 0.51 per cent, or 114.40 points, to 22,507.98 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was down 0.40 per cent, or 7.19 points, at 1,783.78.
AFP
