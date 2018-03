[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened lower on Monday with investor sentiment weighed down by political uncertainty as a cronyism scandal has sent the support ratings of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's cabinet plunging.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.4 per cent or 86.13 points to 21,590.38 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was down 0.32 per cent or 5.48 points at 1,731.15.

AFP