Tokyo: Stocks open lower on Friday

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened lower on Friday with investor sentiment weighed down by a stronger yen and caution over the North Korean crisis.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.34 per cent, or 65.00 points, to 19,331.52 in early trade while the broader Topix index was down 0.13 per cent, or 2.12 points, at 1,596.12.
