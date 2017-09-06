Tokyo: Stocks open lower on North Korea jitters

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened lower on Wednesday amid lingering worries over North Korea, with the safe haven currency yen rising against its major peers.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 0.51 per cent, or 98.80 points, to 19,287.01 in the first few minutes of trade, while the broader Topix index was down 0.59 per cent, or 9.32 points, at 1,581.39.

AFP