Tokyo: Stocks open lower on North Korea jitters

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened lower on Wednesday amid lingering worries over North Korea, with the safe haven currency yen rising against its major peers.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 0.51 per cent, or 98.80 points, to 19,287.01 in the first few minutes of trade, while the broader Topix index was down 0.59 per cent, or 9.32 points, at 1,581.39.
AFP
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal