[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened lower on Tuesday after global markets were spooked by the Trump administration's controversial crackdown on immigration.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 fell 1.16 per cent, or 225.62 points, to 19,143.23 in the first few minutes of trade while the Topix index of all first-section issues was down 1.14 per cent, or 17.63 points, to 1,526.14.

AFP