[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened lower on Tuesday after three days of gains, weighed down by a firm yen and a cronyism scandal dogging Japan's premier.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.34 per cent, or 74.40 points, to 21,749.63 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was down 0.32 per cent or 5.63 points, at 1,735.67.

AFP