[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened lower on Wednesday, with investor sentiment hurt as US President Donald Trump replaced his secretary of state and reportedly plans new tariffs on China.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.81 per cent or 177.30 points to 21,790.80 in early trade after four days of gains. The broader Topix index was down 0.66 per cent or 11.50 points at 1,739.53.

AFP