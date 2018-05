[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened mixed on Tuesday as worries that US President Donald Trump may leave the Iran nuclear deal weighed on the market.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index edged down 0.06 per cent or 13.87 points to 22,453.29 in early trade while the broader Topix index was up 0.11 per cent or 1.97 points at 1,775.15.

AFP