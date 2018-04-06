You are here

Tokyo: Stocks open slightly higher after Wall Street gains

Fri, Apr 06, 2018 - 8:20 AM

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened slightly higher on Friday, propped up by a lower yen and gains on Wall Street.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.2 per cent or 43.94 points to 21,689.36 in early trade while the broader Topix index was up 0.16 per cent or 2.75 points at 1,727.36.

