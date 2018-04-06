You are here
Tokyo: Stocks open slightly higher after Wall Street gains
Fri, Apr 06, 2018 - 8:20 AM
[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened slightly higher on Friday, propped up by a lower yen and gains on Wall Street.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.2 per cent or 43.94 points to 21,689.36 in early trade while the broader Topix index was up 0.16 per cent or 2.75 points at 1,727.36.
AFP
sentifi.com
Market voices on:
Sign up for BT Newsletters
Please wait
Breaking News
Editor's Choice
Most Read
Must Read
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838SUBSCRIBE NOW
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
|
Breakfast Brief
every morning
|
Daily Debrief
every evening
Please wait