Tokyo: Stocks open slightly lower

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened slightly lower on Tuesday, with investors keeping to the sidelines as major global markets remained closed for the Christmas holidays.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index edged down 0.06 per cent, or 13.34 points, to 22,925.84 in early trade while the broader Topix index was down 0.07 per cent, or 1.37 points, at 1,830.56.

AFP