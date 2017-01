[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks rose ahead of US President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration later Friday, but airbag maker Takata plunged again on bankruptcy restructuring fears.

Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei 225 rose 0.34 per cent, or 65.66 points, cast off early losses to end the day at 19,137.91, while the broader Topix index of all first-section issues tacked on 0.35 per cent, or 5.31 points, to close at 1,533.46.

AFP