[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks rose for the third consecutive session Monday on a weak yen, as market sentiment stayed positive on sound corporate earnings and expectations that US inflation will stay low.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 0.47 per cent or 107.38 points to close at 22,865.86, while the broader Topix index was up 0.61 per cent or 10.96 points at 1,805.92.

AFP