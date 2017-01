[TOKYO]Tokyo shares snapped three days of losses on Wednesday as exporters got a boost from a drop in the yen and with investors eyeing US President-elect Donald Trump's first formal news conference.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 0.33 per cent, or 63.23 points, to 19,364.67, while the broader Topix index of all first-section issues rose 0.52 per cent, or 8.09 points, to 1,550.40.

