[TOKYO] Tokyo shares opened flat on Wednesday as the market took a pause after the benchmark Nikkei index hit its highest level in more than two years the previous day.

The bellwether Nikkei 225 index edged up 0.01 per cent, or 2.50 points, to 20,301.88 in early trade but the broader Topix index was down 0.12 per cent, or 1.97 points, at 1,665.91.

AFP