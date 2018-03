[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks rose on Monday as late bargain-hunting erased early losses, but investors remained cautious amid fears of a global trade war and a cronyism scandal dogging Japan's premier.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 0.72 per cent or 148.24 points at 20,766.10, while the broader Topix index rose 0.38 per cent, or 6.38 points, at 1,671.32.

AFP