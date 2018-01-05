Tokyo's Nikkei index closes at fresh 26-year high

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
[TOKYO] Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index closed at a 26-year high for the second consecutive day on Friday as Wall Street continued a record-setting advance.
The bellweather index, which hit its best level since January 1992 on the first trading day of 2018 Thursday, added another 0.89 per cent, or 208.20 points, to close at 23,714.53.
AFP
