Tokyo's Nikkei index closes up 3.26% on first trading day of 2018

[TOKYO] Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index surged more than 3 per cent on the first trading day of 2018 as investors caught up with recent rallies on Wall Street, fuelled by optimism over the US economy.

The bellwether index rose 3.26 per cent, or 741.39 points, to close at 23,506.33, while the broader Topix index was up 2.55 per cent, or 46.26 points, at 1,863.82.

AFP