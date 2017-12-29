Tokyo's Nikkei index recovers to quarter-century high in 2017

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
[TOKYO] Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index ended Friday fractionally lower but finished the year at a quarter-century high thanks to record rallies on Wall Street and brisk results from Japan Inc.
The bellweather index surged 19.1 per cent from a year earlier to 22,764.94, the sixth straight annual gain, rising to levels last seen in 1992.
AFP
