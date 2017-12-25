US bull run charges on despite oil gain and bitcoin pain

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
US stocks finished near record highs last week and look set to complete one of the strongest years for major indices since the financial crisis as President Donald Trump signed a massive tax cut into law and hinted that there would be more economic goodies to come.
Whether those goodies
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo