You are here

Home > Stocks
WALL STREET INSIGHT

US bull run charges on despite oil gain and bitcoin pain

It's unclear whether goodies promised by US President Trump will keep stock market momentum going in 2018
Mon, Dec 25, 2017 - 5:50 AM
btworld@sph.com.sg

BT_20171225_RCCOL25_3235094.jpg
The Dow Jones Industrial Average has risen 25% for the year to date, within a couple of percentage points of the strongest annual return for the current bull market, or, for that matter, in living memory.
PHOTO: REUTERS

US stocks finished near record highs last week and look set to complete one of the strongest years for major indices since the financial crisis as President Donald Trump signed a massive tax cut into law and hinted that there would be more economic goodies to come.

Whether those goodies

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Editor's Choice

Dec 25, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore's tourism industry set to finish 2017 on strong note

Dec 25, 2017
Companies & Markets

Keppel O&M's fines a new blow to resurgent sector

BT_20171225_KRFCL_3235181.jpg
Dec 25, 2017
Companies & Markets

FCL enters German last-mile logistics sector

Most Read

1 Bitcoin plunges below US$13,000, heads for worst week since 2013
2 Keppel O&M to pay US$422m in fines after reaching global resolution on corruption probe
3 Bitcoin plunges as 'reality check' hits investors after stratospheric rise
4 Xiaomi worth US$100 billion? 'Tis the season to be silly
5 Singapore govt's housing market warning may fall on deaf ears
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Dec 25, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore's tourism industry set to finish 2017 on strong note

Dec 25, 2017
Companies & Markets

Keppel O&M's fines a new blow to resurgent sector

Dec 25, 2017
Technology

If three's a crowd, what will a fourth telco bring?

BT_20171225_VAMBS25_3235058.jpg
Dec 25, 2017
Company of Good
Companies & Markets

MBS's staff and star power drive Sands for Singapore outreach

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening