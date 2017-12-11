US: Dow flat after Port Authority explosion

[NEW YORK] The S&P and the Dow opened little changed on Monday after reports of an explosion in New York's busy Port Authority commuter hub, while the Nasdaq was slightly higher as technology stocks rose.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 11.25 points, or 0.05 per cent, to 24,340.41. The S&P 500 gained 0.85 points, or 0.032057 per cent, to 2,652.35. The Nasdaq Composite added 6.83 points, or 0.1 per cent, to 6,846.91.

REUTERS