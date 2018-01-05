US: Dow hits 25,000 points for 1st time on US hiring data

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
[NEW YORK] The Dow shot above 25,000 points for the first time Thursday as strong US private-sector hiring data extended a stocks rally in the wake of enactment of US tax reform.
About 10 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 25,035.74, up 0.5 per cent.
The broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.4 per cent to 2,722.61, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.4 per cent to 7,082.08. Both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq also added to Wednesday's records.
AFP
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo