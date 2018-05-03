You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Dow opens lower ahead of Fed decision

Wed, May 02, 2018 - 9:53 PM

file6zxujx298l11myikumha.jpg
The S&P and Dow opened slightly lower on Wednesday as caution set in ahead of the Federal Reserve's decision on monetary policy, while Apple's 3.6 per cent jump after results helped small gains on the tech-heavy Nasdaq.

[NEW YORK] The S&P and Dow opened slightly lower on Wednesday as caution set in ahead of the Federal Reserve's decision on monetary policy, while Apple's 3.6 per cent jump after results helped small gains on the tech-heavy Nasdaq.

Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.42 points, or 0.01 per cent, at the open to 24,097.63. The S&P 500 opened lower by 0.56 points, or 0.02 per cent, at 2,654.24. The Nasdaq Composite gained 7.74 points, or 0.11 per cent, to 7,138.45 at the opening bell.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

2018-04-09T040922Z_1786399673_RC18A5975BA0_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-CENBANK.JPG
May 3, 2018
Banking & Finance

Greenback surge pares most of Sing dollar's 2018 gains

BT_20180503_ABRAZER_3422159.jpg
May 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

Razer teams up with Singtel to link their regional e-payment systems

May 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

Midas could be insolvent soon amid fraud allegations

Most Read

1 Please, sir, I want some more dividends
2 Greenback surge pares most of Sing dollar's 2018 gains
3 DBS shares shoot past S$30 on 21% surge in Q1 earnings
4 Trump says Singapore among possible sites for meeting with Kim Jong Un
5 Midas could be insolvent soon amid fraud allegations
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_HDB_030518_67.jpg
May 3, 2018
Real Estate

HDB resale prices fall 0.8% m-o-m in April as volume drops 2.5%: SRX

2018-04-09T040922Z_1786399673_RC18A5975BA0_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-CENBANK.JPG
May 3, 2018
Banking & Finance

Greenback surge pares most of Sing dollar's 2018 gains

May 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

UOB earnings up 21% to S$978m for Q1

May 3, 2018
Government & Economy

MAS slaps 4-year ban on ex-Credit Suisse banker Lim Fang Wee

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening