US: Dow opens lower ahead of Fed decision

[NEW YORK] The S&P and Dow opened slightly lower on Wednesday as caution set in ahead of the Federal Reserve's decision on monetary policy, while Apple's 3.6 per cent jump after results helped small gains on the tech-heavy Nasdaq.

Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.42 points, or 0.01 per cent, at the open to 24,097.63. The S&P 500 opened lower by 0.56 points, or 0.02 per cent, at 2,654.24. The Nasdaq Composite gained 7.74 points, or 0.11 per cent, to 7,138.45 at the opening bell.

