You are here

Home > Stocks

US growth revision drives Wall Street higher

Thursday, August 31, 2017 - 06:09

[NEW YORK] US stocks rose on Wednesday after stronger-than-expected US economic growth outweighed concerns about escalating tensions between the United States and North Korea and uncertainty in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

Gross domestic product was revised higher to show a 3 per cent annual growth rate in the second quarter, due partly to robust consumer spending as well as strong business investment.

Adding to the positive sentiment, US private-sector employers beat economists' expectations as they hired 237,000 workers in August, marking the biggest monthly increase in five months.

"I have doubts how sustainable the macro economy is, but perceived fundamentals are still okay. GDP confirmed that," said John Velis, macro strategist at State Street Global Markets in Boston.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"You can come up with plenty excuses to remain (invested) in the market."

President Donald Trump said he wants to see the US corporate tax rate drop to 15 per cent but the White House offered no new tax plan, leaving the proposal in the hands of Congress.

Tax reform was one of Mr Trump's main talking points during his campaign and expectations for its passage have been a main driver of stock gains since he won the presidency.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 27.06 points, or 0.12 per cent, to end at 21,892.43, the S&P 500 gained 11.29 points, or 0.46 per cent, to 2,457.59 and the Nasdaq Composite added 66.42 points, or 1.05 per cent, to 6,368.31.

The Nasdaq closed within one per cent of its record closing high set in late July.

Tensions between the United States and North Korea seemed to escalate after Trump dismissed any diplomatic negotiations via a tweet, saying "talking is not the answer," a day after Pyongyang fired a ballistic missile that flew over Japan.

However, defense secretary Jim Mattis later said the United States still has diplomatic options.

H&R Block fell 8.3 per cent to $26.81 after the tax preparation service provider reported a bigger-than-expected loss.

Aerovironment rose 18.2 per cent to US$46.52 after the drone maker reported a smaller-than-expected loss and revenue that beat estimates.

Analog Devices closed up 5.2 per cent at US$83.72 after the chipmaker's quarterly earnings and forecast exceeded expectations.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 1.66-to-one ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.69-to-one ratio favoured advancers.

Some 376 US-traded issues posted new 52-week highs and there were 245 new lows. Highs were well below their average over the past year while lows were slightly above theirs.

About 5.12 billion shares changed hands in US exchanges, below the 5.84 billion daily average over the last 20 sessions.

REUTERS
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Editor's Choice

BT_20170831_JLUBS_3064078.jpg
Aug 31, 2017
Government & Economy

'Relax': Nobel Laureate's advice to Singaporeans anxious about jobs

BT_20170831_YCGRAB31_3063965.jpg
Aug 31, 2017
Transport

Toyota unit invests in Grab to power big data push

BT_20170831_UWELECTION31_3063932.jpg
Aug 31, 2017
Government & Economy

Three applications already in the bag

Most Read

1 Sing dollar surges after Jackson Hole; local interest rates gain too
2 Singapore dollar surges against US dollar as central bankers keep mum on policy
3 Amber Park up for collective sale for at least S$768m
4 LTA frees up land meant for Singapore Underground Road System
5 StarHub unveils 'mesh network' Google WiFi
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20170831_JLUBS_3064078.jpg
Aug 31, 2017
Government & Economy

'Relax': Nobel Laureate's advice to Singaporeans anxious about jobs

BT_20170831_YCGRAB31_3063965.jpg
Aug 31, 2017
Transport

Toyota unit invests in Grab to power big data push

BT_20170831_UWELECTION31_3063932.jpg
Aug 31, 2017
Government & Economy

Three applications already in the bag

m1.jpg
Aug 31, 2017
Companies & Markets

M1, StarHub offer unlimited-data mobile plans

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening