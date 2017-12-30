US: Healthcare stocks lift Wall Street at open

[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on the final trading day of 2017, led by gains in healthcare stocks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 19.07 points, or 0.08 per cent, to 24,856.58. The S&P 500 gained 3.62 points, or 0.134696 per cent, to 2,691.16. The Nasdaq Composite added 2.30 points, or 0.03 per cent, to 6,952.46.

REUTERS