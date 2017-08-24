You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Stocks dip on Trump shutdown threat

Thursday, August 24, 2017 - 06:14

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks retreated Wednesday after President Donald Trump suggested he could shut down the US government if Congress did not fund a border wall with Mexico.

Analysts also cited profit-taking as a driver after US stocks rallied strongly on Tuesday.

But sentiment was less upbeat again Wednesday following Mr Trump's free-wheeling speech in Arizona on Tuesday night, in which he lambasted the media and vowed to build the wall "if we have to close down our government."

"The fear of new dysfunction might be having some bearing on what the market is doing today," said Bill Lynch, director of investment at Hinsdale Associates.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Analysts are also looking ahead to Friday's summit of central bankers, which comes amid unease over a shift from the easy-money policies of recent years.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4 per cent to 21,812.09.

The broad-based S&P 500 dropped 0.4 per cent to 2,444.04, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index lost 0.3 per cent at 6,278.41.

Wal-Mart Stores shed 0.1 per cent and Google parent Alphabet rose 0.3 per cent after the two companies announced they were teaming up in an attempt to challenge Amazon's growing dominance in online shopping through voice-activated ordering of goods on Google Express.

Home-improvement retailer Lowe's fell 3.7 per cent after reporting that second-quarter net income was US$1.57 per share, four cents below analyst expectations. Rival Home Depot, a Dow member, lost 0.5 per cent.

Salesforce rose 0.1 per cent as it projected that full-year sales would grow more than 20 per cent from last year to about US$10.4 billion. Second-quarter revenue jumped 25 per cent to US$2.6 billion.

AFP
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Editor's Choice

BT_20170824_ACRETAIL21_3051958.jpg
Aug 24, 2017
Technology

Almost 90% of Asia-Pac retailers betting on click-and-collect: study

ng.jpg
Aug 24, 2017
Companies & Markets

CFO role has grown, but reality lags behind

BT_20170824_KRSIM24_3052640.jpg
Aug 24, 2017
Real Estate

Sim Lian plans over 2,000 units at Tampines site

Most Read

1 Sim Lian clinches Tampines Court enbloc for S$970m
2 Normanton Park enbloc sale launched: reserve price of S$800m or S$898 psf ppr
3 Singapore COE premiums fall across the board
4 Alipay targeting Singapore consumers
5 DBS to invest S$20m over 5 years to groom digital workforce
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20170824_AGCAPITALAND24__3051741.jpg
Aug 24, 2017
Consumer

CapitaLand, Alibaba raise bar on omni-channel retail model

ComfortDelGro.jpg
Aug 24, 2017
Companies & Markets

ComfortDelGro soars on news of talks with Uber

BT_20170824_KRSIM24_3052640.jpg
Aug 24, 2017
Real Estate

Sim Lian plans over 2,000 units at Tampines site

BT_20170824_RAZER24WYVV_3052655.jpg
Aug 24, 2017
Technology

'Make me a proposal': PM Lee responds to Razer CEO's tweets on e-payment system

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening